Rudder Boys, College Station Girls Victorious in Rivalry Showdown

The Rudder boys defeated the College Station boys 62-53 at The Armory, while the No. 16 College Station girls dominated Rudder 67-48.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:57 PM. CST January 27, 2017

The Rudder boys jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back in a 62-53 win over College Station, and the No. 16 College Station girls ran past Rudder for a 67-48 victory to take over first place in District 18-5A. 

