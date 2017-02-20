KAGS
Rudder Cruises Past Whitehouse to Open Playoffs

The Rudder boys had no trouble with Whitehouse as they sprinted to a 76-42 Bi-District win.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:49 PM. CST February 20, 2017

Propelled by a 15-4 run to end the first quarter, Rudder defeated Whitehouse 76-42 in the Bi-District Playoffs on Monday. The Rangers now await either Brenham or Cedar Park in round two. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


