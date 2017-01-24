KAGS
Rudder Ekes Out Win Over Temple

The Rudder boys improved to 5-2 in District 18-5A with a 72-68 win over Temple on the road.

KAGS 11:26 PM. CST January 24, 2017

The Rudder boys held on for a 72-68 road win over Temple on Tuesday. 

