Rudder Girls' Season Ends with Loss to Georgetown

Georgetown defeats Rudder 57-34 to advance to next round of 5A playoffs.

KAGS 11:09 PM. CST February 16, 2017

Rudder could not overcome an early deficit as they lose 57-34 to Georgetown in the girls 5A Area Playoffs.

(© 2017 KAGS)


