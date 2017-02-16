Close Rudder Girls' Season Ends with Loss to Georgetown Georgetown defeats Rudder 57-34 to advance to next round of 5A playoffs. KAGS 11:09 PM. CST February 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Rudder could not overcome an early deficit as they lose 57-34 to Georgetown in the girls 5A Area Playoffs. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Texas A&M student dies in traffic accident Local day without immigrants Train in Calvert hits 18 Wheeler stuck on tracks Family, loved ones remember Zuzu Verk Letter writing campaign opposing Texas Senate Bill 6 Man Accused of Planning Roof-Inspired Attack Iola Rolls Past Milano into Area Round Plano pastor mistaken for Trump adviser Ferguson on WA Supreme Court ruling on florist and same-sex couple Normangee Holds on With Comeback Win Over Holland More Stories Death at Brazos County Detention Center Feb 16, 2017, 1:52 p.m. Reward offered for wanted fugitive from Bryan Feb 15, 2017, 3:09 p.m. 'Day Without Immigrants' planned for Thursday Feb 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs