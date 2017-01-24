KAGS
Close
Live Video Watch Presidential Debate
Close

Rudder Hires Greg Morgan as Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator

Rudder High School hired former Madisonville coach Greg Morgan as its new head football coach and athletic coordinator on Monday.

KAGS 11:11 PM. CST January 24, 2017

Rudder hired former Madisonville coach Greg Morgan as its new football coach and athletic coordinator on Monday. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories