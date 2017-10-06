KAGS
Rudder Remains Winless in Loss to Waco

Waco defeated Rudder 35-6 at Waco ISD Stadium Friday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:21 PM. CDT October 06, 2017

Waco defeated Rudder 35-6 on Friday night. 

