Rudder Rolls University, Stays Alive for Postseason

Rudder defeated Waco University 42-21 on Friday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:53 PM. CDT November 03, 2017

Rudder defeated Waco University 42-21 on Friday night for its second win of the season to stay alive for the playoffs. If the Rangers beat A&M Consolidated and Waco loses to University in week 11, Rudder will make the playoffs. 

