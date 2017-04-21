KAGS
Rudder Shuts Out Bryan 4-0

Rudder shut out rival Bryan 4-0 behind a solid outing from Hunter Dobbins.

KAGS 10:52 PM. CDT April 21, 2017

Behind a shutout performance from Hunter Dobbins, Rudder defeated rival Bryan 4-0 on Friday night. 

