Rudder Softball Gets Huge Opening Night Win Over Cameron Yoe 12-2

Rebecca Delgado struck out three batters in five innings of work.

KAGS 11:17 PM. CST February 13, 2017

Rebecca Delgado did it all for the Rangers. Multiple RBIs and struck out 3 in five innings of work in the circle.

