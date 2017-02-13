Close Rudder Softball Gets Huge Opening Night Win Over Cameron Yoe 12-2 Rebecca Delgado struck out three batters in five innings of work. KAGS 11:17 PM. CST February 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Rebecca Delgado did it all for the Rangers. Multiple RBIs and struck out 3 in five innings of work in the circle. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family, loved ones remember Zuzu Verk Lawmakers demand vote on Astrodome future Dam officials look to repair emergency spillway at Oroville Dam More Stories BPD officer on adminstrative leave following shooting Feb 13, 2017, 3:52 p.m. Lawmakers to file bill challenging Astrodome… Feb 13, 2017, 5:01 p.m. LIVE UPDATES: Damaged Oroville Dam Spillway Feb 13, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs