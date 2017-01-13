Close Rudder Sweeps A&M Consolidated on the Hardwood The Rudder boys defeated A&M Consolidated 48-43, while the Lady Rangers cruised past the Lady Tigers 72-58 in District 18-5A action. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:50 PM. CST January 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Rudder boys held on for a close 48-43 win over A&M Consolidated, while the Lady Rangers cruised to a 72-58 win. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Headstone Heartache Bryan Police officer talks about being shot while on duty Pedestrian Safety Rules Local reaction to Obama's Farewell Speech C Force Water Launches in Navasota More Stories BISD: Court order preventing release of further… Jan 13, 2017, 4:36 p.m. Bryan Police officer who was shot on the job speaks out Jan 12, 2017, 10:25 p.m. Massive SA drug raid nets at least 20 arrests, 6… Jan 12, 2017, 8:35 p.m.
