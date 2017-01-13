KAGS
Rudder Sweeps A&M Consolidated on the Hardwood

The Rudder boys defeated A&M Consolidated 48-43, while the Lady Rangers cruised past the Lady Tigers 72-58 in District 18-5A action.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:50 PM. CST January 13, 2017

The Rudder boys held on for a close 48-43 win over A&M Consolidated, while the Lady Rangers cruised to a 72-58 win. 

