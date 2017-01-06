Close Rudder Sweeps Cross-town Rival Bryan on the Road The Rudder boys and girls came away with victories over rival Bryan High on Friday. KAGS 10:39 PM. CST January 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The 24th-ranked Rudder boys won a barnburner over rival Bryan, 56-54, and the Lady Rangers pulled away from the Lady Vikings late for a 75-61 victory. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 'Constitutional Carry' being proposed as a new Texas law TABC Fines local businesses Texas A&M Baseball Releases New Throwback Uniforms Vultures cutting the voltage in Grimes County Aggies Drop to 1-1 in SEC Play More Stories Frozen pipes: Who foots the bill if they burst? Jan. 6, 2017, 10:33 p.m. Should you warm your car before driving? Jan. 6, 2017, 6:43 p.m. TEA issues A-F grades for Texas districts Jan. 6, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
