Rudder Sweeps Cross-town Rival Bryan on the Road

The Rudder boys and girls came away with victories over rival Bryan High on Friday.

KAGS 10:39 PM. CST January 06, 2017

The 24th-ranked Rudder boys won a barnburner over rival Bryan, 56-54, and the Lady Rangers pulled away from the Lady Vikings late for a 75-61 victory. 

