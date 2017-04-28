KAGS
Rudder Takes Down Consol to Force Playoff with Bryan

Rudder defeated A&M Consolidated 5-1 on Friday to force a one game playoff with Bryan for the two seed out of District 18-5A.

KAGS 11:22 PM. CDT April 28, 2017

Rudder defeated A&M Consolidated 5-1 on Friday night, forcing a playoff game with Bryan at 1 pm in Mumford on Saturday to decide the 2-seed out of District 18-5A. 

