Rudder Ushers in Greg Morgan Era with Early Monday Practice

Morgan has served Madisonville CISD for the past 17 years, 16 of those as athletic director and head football coach.

KAGS 11:20 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

Greg Morgan enters his first season as Rudder head coach trying to revamp a Rangers program that was 2-8 in 2016.

