KAGS
Close

Rudder Wins Thriller Over Brenham in Double OT

Rudder defeated Brenham 73-71 in double overtime in the Class 5A Area playoffs.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:21 PM. CST February 24, 2017

Rudder defeated Brenham 73-71 in double overtime to win the Area championship and advance to the Regional Quarterfinals to face A&M Consolidated. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories