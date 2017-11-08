KAGS
Close

Rudder's Dobbins Headed West to Texas Tech

Rudder pitcher/third baseman Hunter Dobbins signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:48 PM. CST November 08, 2017

Rudder pitcher/third baseman Hunter Dobbins signed with Texas Tech on Wednesday afternoon. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories