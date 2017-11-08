Close Rudder's Dobbins Headed West to Texas Tech Rudder pitcher/third baseman Hunter Dobbins signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Texas Tech on Wednesday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:48 PM. CST November 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Rudder pitcher/third baseman Hunter Dobbins signed with Texas Tech on Wednesday afternoon. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories All clear given after reports of 'active shooter' in… Nov. 8, 2017, 4:18 p.m. Names released of victims in Sutherland Springs… Nov. 8, 2017, 11:18 a.m. Funeral preparations for victims of deadly Texas… Nov. 8, 2017, 10:49 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs