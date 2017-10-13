Close Rudders Loses Steam in Second Half Against Temple Rudder lead Temple 24-14 at halftime, before the Wildcats scored 31 unanswered second half points to win 45-24. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:50 PM. CDT October 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Rudder led Temple 24-14 at halftime, but the Wildcats outscored the Rangers 31-0 in the second half for a 45-24 win. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Investigators: Missing 15-year-old Isabella McCarble… Oct 12, 2017, 6:45 p.m. Bryan man accused of killing 2 brothers Oct 12, 2017, 12:17 p.m. Sigma Nu fraternity named in wrongful death suit Oct 11, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs