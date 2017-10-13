KAGS
Rudders Loses Steam in Second Half Against Temple

Rudder lead Temple 24-14 at halftime, before the Wildcats scored 31 unanswered second half points to win 45-24.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:50 PM. CDT October 13, 2017

