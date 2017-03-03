KAGS
Rudder's Season Ends in Loss to Manvel in Regional Semifinals

Manvel defeated Rudder 54-48 in the Class 5A Regional Semifinals on Friday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:08 PM. CST March 03, 2017

Rudder fell to Manvel 54-48 in the Class 5A Region III Semifinals on Friday night, ending the Rangers season in the Sweet 16. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


