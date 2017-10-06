KAGS
Close

Rusk Squeaks by Madisonville

Mustangs fall to 5-1.

KAGS 11:25 PM. CDT October 06, 2017

Rusk edges Madisonville 48-45.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories