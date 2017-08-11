KAGS
Ryan Benavidez Delivers Game Winning Hit and Bombers' 5th Straight TCL Title

Ryan Benavidez delivered the game winning hit in the 9th inning to secure the Bombers' 5th straight Texas Collegiate League championship.

KAGS 11:33 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

In the bottom of the 9th inning, Ryan Benavidez squeaked a ground ball through the right side to secure a walk off win giving the Bombers their 5th consecutive Texas Collegiate League Championship.

