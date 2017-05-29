KAGS
Sam Houston and Texas A&M Both Hear Names Called on Baseball Selection Monday

Both teams received three seeds in their respective regionals.

KAGS 10:54 PM. CDT May 29, 2017

Texas A&M was one of the last four teams selected in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies received a three seed in the Houston Regional while Sam Houston was also a three seed but heads west to the Lubbock Regional.

