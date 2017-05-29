Close Sam Houston and Texas A&M Both Hear Names Called on Baseball Selection Monday Both teams received three seeds in their respective regionals. KAGS 10:54 PM. CDT May 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas A&M was one of the last four teams selected in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies received a three seed in the Houston Regional while Sam Houston was also a three seed but heads west to the Lubbock Regional. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Inmates escape from Federal Prison Camp in Bryan May 29, 2017, 5:26 p.m. Texas A&M added 5 more names to honor on Memorial Day May 29, 2017, 6:22 p.m. Gym helping lift weight off veteran's shoulders May 29, 2017, 7:13 p.m.
