Sam Houston Baseball Continues Hot Play with Series Win at ACU

ABILENE – Sam Houston State poured it on early and never looked back, defeating Abilene Christian, 14-3 to secure its 12th-straight Southland Conference series victory.

The Bearkats (19-8, 8-0 SLC), who moved into first in the league standings on Friday, continued their best conference start in program history, scoring in five different innings including a six-run sixth in support of a career afternoon from starter Seth Ballew.

Ballew tossed a season-high 7 2-3 innings, permitting only three hits and a pair of runs. The left-handed sophomore fanned three and walked five while picking up his third-consecutive victory.

Sam Houston puts its leadoff runner aboard five times and batting .389 (7 of 18) with runners in scoring position. Blake Chisolmled the charge, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. The designated hitter put a drove midway up the wall in the ninth for his second triple and finished 5 for 6 with four runs, two RBIs and four extra-base hits.

Andrew Fregia totaled four RBIs in a 2 for 4 performance, reaching base three times. Bryce Johnson, who moved into a tie for 10th in program history with his 51st career stolen base, went 2 for 5 with a pair of RBIs and a run. Lance Miles also posted two RBIs with a 1-for-4 afternoon.

The squads return at 5:45 p.m. for the second game of the doubleheader. Sam Houston is seeking its third-straight sweep in Southland Conference action and fourth of the season.

© 2017 KAGS-TV