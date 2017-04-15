Sam Houston Baseball Drops First Conference Series of the Year at SFA

NACOGDOCHES – Sam Houston State trimmed an early deficit to one run on a pair of occasions. Any hope of completing the comeback dissipated as things unraveled in the seventh.

Stephen F. Austin scored six runs in the frame, ending Sam Houston’s 13-consecutive Southland Conference series win streak with a 12-2 eight-inning victory on Saturday afternoon at Jaycees Field.

A total of nine Sam Houston pitchers were taxed for a season-high 17 hits as the Lumberjacks (22-16, 11-4 Southland) rallied to take the series after dropping Thursday’s opener. The Bearkats (25-11, 13-2 SLC) were limited to six runs in the three games, their lowest output during a series this season.

The squad looks to turn things around on Tuesday, taking on No. 23 Houston at Constellation Field in Sugar Land. The 7 p.m. matchup will be the first of three games against the Cougars over the next three weeks to decide the inaugural Sanders Cup.

