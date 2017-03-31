KAGS
Sam Houston Baseball Opens Up Series With Abilene Christian with 10 Run Victory

Sam Houston State stole eight bases and pounded Abilene Christian early, taking the first of the three-game series.

KAGS 10:51 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

ABILENE – Sam Houston State stole eight bases and pounded Abilene Christian early, taking the first of the three-game series, 13-3 on Friday night from Crutcher Scott Field.

The Bearkats (18-8, 7-0 Southland), who scored in each of the first five innings and in seven total frames, have won 12-straight league games dating to May 8, 2016, and extended their best conference start in history with a seventh-consecutive win.

Five different players registered stolen bases including Mac Odom, who swiped three including a straight-steal of home. The sophomore became the first player since Bryce Johnson (2015) to do so. Johnson, meanwhile, logged his 50th career stolen base – one shy of cracking the top-10 in team history.

Ten different Sam Houston hitters recorded hits including three each from Johnson and Clayton Harp. The top-four hitters in the order each finished with multi-hit games as Mac Odom added a pair in the two-hole and Hunter Hearn produced a pair in the four-spot.

Sam Houston starter Heath Donica (5-1) picked up his fourth-straight victory, holding ACU (9-14, 1-9 SLC) to a pair of runs while scattering five hits. The right-handed senior struck out four and walked one in seven innings.

