Sam Houston Baseball Opens Up Series With Abilene Christian with 10 Run Victory

ABILENE – Sam Houston State stole eight bases and pounded Abilene Christian early, taking the first of the three-game series, 13-3 on Friday night from Crutcher Scott Field.

The Bearkats (18-8, 7-0 Southland), who scored in each of the first five innings and in seven total frames, have won 12-straight league games dating to May 8, 2016, and extended their best conference start in history with a seventh-consecutive win.

Five different players registered stolen bases including Mac Odom, who swiped three including a straight-steal of home. The sophomore became the first player since Bryce Johnson (2015) to do so. Johnson, meanwhile, logged his 50th career stolen base – one shy of cracking the top-10 in team history.

Ten different Sam Houston hitters recorded hits including three each from Johnson and Clayton Harp. The top-four hitters in the order each finished with multi-hit games as Mac Odom added a pair in the two-hole and Hunter Hearn produced a pair in the four-spot.

Sam Houston starter Heath Donica (5-1) picked up his fourth-straight victory, holding ACU (9-14, 1-9 SLC) to a pair of runs while scattering five hits. The right-handed senior struck out four and walked one in seven innings.

