Sam Houston Baseball Pounds Out 21 Hits and 20 Runs to Even Series with Buffalo

HUNTSVILLE – One day after not finding its rhythm offensively, Sam Houston State provided re-assurance and much more in a 20-5 victory against Buffalo on Friday afternoon.

The Bearkats pounded out 21 hits, saw all nine starters cross the plate and scored in seven different innings to even the series entering Saturday’s 3 p.m. rubber match. Hunter Hearn led the charge, finishing 4 for 5 with a career-high six RBIs and three runs scored.

Nine different batters logged a hit including five with multi-hit performances. Shortstop Taylor Beene produced just one but made it count, depositing a three-run home run over the left field wall.

Lance Miles continued his surge, moving his hit streak to six games with his second four-hit performance in the last five outings. Leadoff-hitter Bryce Johnson registered three hits as did designated hitter Blake Chisolm who also added four runs scored.

Seth Ballew picked up his second victory, scattering nine hits and five runs while striking out a career-high six and walking two. The left-hander threw a career-high 120 pitches across seven innings. The Kats tagged all four Buffalo pitchers for three-plus runs including starter Charlie Sobieraski (0-5), who allowed nine hits and eight runs (seven earned) across 4 1-3 frames.

Sam Houston reliever Colin Cameron made his second appearance, holding the Bulls without a hit while striking out a pair in two innings.

