Sam Houston Outhits SFA But Drops Series in Conference Rubber Match

HUNTSVILLE – The Sam Houston Bearkats outhit the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on Saturday, but were only able to push across one run as the Ladyjacks clinched the series with a 3-1 victory at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

Ashley Goetz and Megan McDonald had two hits apiece to pace a 7-hit attack for the Bearkats (15-18, 6-6 SLC), but Casey Kauder’s solo homer in the fifth was the only scoring Sam Houston could muster as the Kats left six runners stranded on base for the game.

SFA’s (12-22, 4-5 SLC) Callee Guffey went the distance to earn her sixth victory of the year, punching out six hitters without issuing a free pass. Meanwhile, the Bearkat duo of Tayler Atkinson and Lindsey McLeod did not issue a walk either, but SFA was able to touch up Atkinson for three runs. The senior took the loss despite striking out four in 4.2 innings before giving way to McLeod who allowed just one hit and struck out a pair.

© 2017 KAGS-TV