Sam Houston Rallies for Extra Innings but Drops Second Game of Series to Nevada

Bearkats scored 2 runs in the 9th to force extra innings.

KAGS 10:52 PM. CST February 18, 2017

Bearkats were down 4-2 in the bottom of the 9th but rallied for two runs to tie and force extras. Nevada responded in the 10th with an RBI single to even the weekend series.

