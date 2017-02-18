Close Sam Houston Rallies for Extra Innings but Drops Second Game of Series to Nevada Bearkats scored 2 runs in the 9th to force extra innings. KAGS 10:52 PM. CST February 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Bearkats were down 4-2 in the bottom of the 9th but rallied for two runs to tie and force extras. Nevada responded in the 10th with an RBI single to even the weekend series. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The story of Nick Choruby Gatesville Teacher accused of racist comments Hearne Hires Ricky Sargent as New Football Coach, A.D. Fans at Aggie Baseball opening day Video shows Army family's ultimate sacrifice Myles Garrett Responds to Reaction Over Draft Video More Stories New hotel and conference center going up at TAMU Feb 17, 2017, 4:14 p.m. Three generations share in the excitement of Aggie… Feb 17, 2017, 11:06 p.m. Lone Star Santas spreading 'love, hope and joy'… Feb 17, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
