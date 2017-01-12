Close Sam Houston State Ekes Out Win Over New Orleans Sam Houston State defeated New Orleans 70-68 to pick up a third consecutive Southland Conference win. KAGS 10:40 PM. CST January 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Sam Houston State won its third game in a row on Thursday night 70-68 over New Orleans to improve to 3-2 in Southland Conference play. The Bearkats are on the road again Saturday at Northwestern State. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Headstone Heartache Local reaction to Obama's Farewell Speech Aggies Hire New Strength and Conditioning Coach C Force Water Launches in Navasota Caprock First Responder Symposium Pedestrian Safety Rules Smoke detector door-to-door installation event Academy Girls Top Franklin More Stories Bryan Police officer who was shot on the job speaks out Jan 12, 2017, 10:25 p.m. Highway pedestrian safety Jan 12, 2017, 6:50 p.m. Madisonville teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to… Jan 12, 2017, 2:35 p.m.
