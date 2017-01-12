KAGS
Sam Houston State Ekes Out Win Over New Orleans

Sam Houston State defeated New Orleans 70-68 to pick up a third consecutive Southland Conference win.

January 12, 2017

Sam Houston State won its third game in a row on Thursday night 70-68 over New Orleans to improve to 3-2 in Southland Conference play. The Bearkats are on the road again Saturday at Northwestern State.

