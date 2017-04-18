KAGS
Sam Houston State Ekes Out Win Over No. 24 Houston

Sam Houston State held off a late Houston rally to defeat the 24th-ranked Cougars 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:48 PM. CDT April 18, 2017

Sam Houston State took game one of the Don Sanders Cup 5-4 over No. 24 Houston at Constellation Field in Sugar Land on Tuesday night. Game two of the series in April 25 at UH. 

