Sam Houston State Football Unveils 2017 Schedule

HUNTSVILLE – Six games at Bowers Stadium, including a season-opening meeting with Richmond, highlight the 2017 Sam Houston State football schedule that was announced on Thursday by athletic director Bobby Williams.

The Bearkats’ 11-game slate exclusively features FCS opponents with the season opening up with the Spiders, who are coming off a trip to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs and will be making their first-ever trip to Huntsville for a Thursday night contest on August 31. A week later Sam Houston will travel to Prairie View A&M before kicking off defense of its Southland Conference crown on Saturday, Sept. 23 at home against Nicholls.

“Scheduling is extremely challenging, but working with Coach Keeler and Greg Hinze and myself, we always strive to make it as competitive as we can,” Williams said. “I think this year having two strong non-conference games will add to us playing a quality schedule, which is important not only to improve the competitive level of our team, but to provide a quality fan experience as well.”

In addition to Richmond and Nicholls, Sam Houston will also play host to Northwestern State (Oct. 14), Lamar (Oct. 21), UIW (Nov. 4) and Houston Baptist (Nov. 18) in the regular season finale.

Road games will include trips to Central Arkansas (Sept. 30), Southeastern Louisiana (Oct. 28) and Abilene Christian (Nov. 11). Meanwhile, the Kats will also head to Houston on Oct. 7 for the eighth consecutive playing of the Battle of the Piney Woods against Stephen F. Austin at NRG Stadium.

Sam Houston’s Sept. 23 meeting with Nicholls will serve as Family Weekend, while the Oct. 14 game against Northwestern State is already designated as the team’s annual Pink Out game to support breast cancer awareness. One week later Sam Houston will celebrate homecoming when Lamar comes to town on Oct. 21.

Kickoff times for each contest will be announced later in the year. For more information regarding ticket packages for Bearkat Football, contact the Sam Houston State ticket office at 936-294-1729.

2017 Sam Houston State Bearkat Football Schedule

Aug. 31 vs Richmond Huntsville

Sept. 9 at Prairie View A&M Prairie View

Sept. 23 vs Nicholls*% Huntsville

Sept. 30 at Central Arkansas* Conway, Ark.

Oct. 7 vs Stephen F. Austin* Houston (NRG Stadium)

Oct. 14 vs Northwestern State*& Huntsville

Oct. 21 vs Lamar*$ Huntsville

Oct. 28 at Southeastern La.* Hammond, La.

Nov. 4 vs UIW* Huntsville

Nov. 11 at Abilene Christian* Abilene

Nov. 18 vs Houston Baptist* Huntsville

Nov. 25 FCS Playoffs – Week One

% - Family Weekend

& - Pink Out

$ - Homecoming

(© 2017 KAGS)