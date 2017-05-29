Sam Houston State Headed to NCAA Lubbock Regional

HUNTSVILLE – A season ago, it was Arizona that ended Sam Houston State's postseason dreams. In some way, it only seemed appropriate that the Wildcats would be the first on the docket a year later.

The Bearkats will be the three-seed in the NCAA Lubbock Regional, joining host Texas Tech, two-seed Arizona and four-seed Delaware, announced Monday morning as part of the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN2.

Sam Houston received the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament after capturing the Southland Conference Tournament title on Saturday and is making its fifth appearance in the last six years.

The squad will face Arizona on Friday at 6 p.m. from Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3. A season ago, the youthful Bearkats faced the Wildcats twice in the NCAA Lafayette Regional, falling 7-3 in the opener and dropping a 6-5 elimination game that saw the team nearly overcome a five-run deficit.

It will also mark the team's second trip to Lubbock in as many seasons after taking on Texas Tech at the facility in doubleheader action last April. The Big 12 champion Red Raiders are playing host in back-to-back seasons and will face Delaware in the regional opener at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Tech is offering only all-session passes at this time. If seats remain following the Texas Tech season ticket holder/Red Raider Club priority request period, all remaining all-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. For ticket questions, please contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Head coach Matt Deggs on facing Arizona and the Lubbock Regional…

“What are the odds, really? Our whole team, and myself, have a lot of respect for their team. Jay Johnson does an incredible job over at Arizona. They're a very formidable opponent as is that whole regional when you look at Texas Tech and their body of work. Delaware can really swing it. Arizona speaks for itself. It looks like it is Round 2 with those guys. I thought we matched up and played extremely well against them a year ago but came up short. They made a run to the championship game and probably should have won the whole thing. They will come in hungry. Texas Tech has been in Omaha the last few years so they understand what's at stake. It's going to be a knock-down, drag-out.”

Head coach Matt Deggs on making a regional for a second-straight season…

“I am really happy for our guys. They deserve this opportunity. They've worked extremely hard. I had no doubt in my mind that they'd get back to this point. Make no mistake, we're not a mid-major school that is happy to be here. We're a program that this has been part of our mission and vision from day one. We want to pick up where we left off. Now we have that opportunity. It will be up to us to take the action and do something about it.”

Head coach Matt Deggs on the experience from playing in a regional a season ago…

“Experience is the greatest teacher. There is no awe. This program has been in five of the last six. This is a standard here. Our vision when we came here was to take the next step. We'll have the opportunity to do that this year and we're very thankful for it.”

Catcher Robie Rojas on returning to a regional and matching up against Arizona…

“When you work this hard in the fall and the spring and see your name pop up in a regional, it's definitely a great feeling. It's definitely satisfying. We knew going into the Southland Tournament that we had to win the thing. We came together as a team and pulled it off. Seeing them again is a great feeling. They are a great team. It's going to be a good matchup.”

Center fielder Bryce Johnson on the conference tournament and upcoming regional…

“We had a good week of practice and a good game plan. We went down there and took care of business. We're swinging the bats and clicking on all cylinders. It's huge to click at the right time. We had fun last year, so it will be fun going after it again with them. Our experience is huge. A lot of our guys were freshmen a year ago and know the experience and atmosphere of a regional.”

Starting pitcher Heath Donica on the team getting hot at the right time…

“Right now is a really good time to be playing our best baseball. We're going to use that and try to carry that momentum into the NCAA Tournament. We're very fortunate to get a chance to play in this thing again. We're going to make the most of it. There are so many good teams at this regional. It's nice to be in a regional that is so competitive.”

