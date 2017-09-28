KAGS
Sam Houston State Hits the Road for Ranked Clash with UCA

No. 3 Sam Houston State will travel to face No. 12 Central Arkansas on Saturday evening.

September 28, 2017

No. 3 Sam Houston State will hit the road Saturday to face off with No. 12 Central Arkansas in a game K.C. Keeler thinks will be the Bearkats' toughest of the season so far. 

