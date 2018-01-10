Sam Houston State Notches Third Straight Southland Win

CORPUS CHRISTI- Sam Houston State came out hot and never let off the gas, knocking off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in convincing fashion, 82-50, on Wednesday night at the American Bank Center.

Sam Houston (9-8, 3-1 SLC) were red hot defensively holding the Islanders (4-10, 1-3 SLC) to just 31.3percent and 18.2 percent from three to give the Kats a dominant win, their third victory in a row.

The win marked the first win in league play of 30 or more points for Sam Houston since 2016 and is the third game in a row with Sam Houston surpassing the 80-point mark, also the first time since 2016 that they have accomplished that feat.

Marcus Harris turned in a big game, reaching double figures for the third straight time out, leading the team with 14 points. Six came during the beginning of the second half, including a series of events where he hit a three, steal, and then hit another three. The junior guard also added five rebounds.

John Dewey III added 13 points and five assists, hitting six of his eight foul shots in 25 minutes on the floor as one of three Kats in double figures. Jamal Williams added 14 points and six rebounds while Josh Delaney gave the Kats nine late points off the bench, including two of Sam Houston’s eight 3-point buckets on the night.

Joseph Kilgore led all scorers with 22 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, a dozen of which came in the opening half. The Bearkats will return home to start a two-game homestand when it hosts Houston Baptist on Saturday, January 13. Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m. at Johnson Coliseum.

