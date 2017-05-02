KAGS
Sam Houston State Sweeps Don Sanders Cup

Sam Houston State swept the Don Sanders Cup from Houston with a 3-2 victory at home over the Cougars on Tuesday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:53 PM. CDT May 02, 2017

Sam Houston State defeated Houston 3-2 on Tuesday night to sweep the Don Sanders Cup from the Cougars. 

