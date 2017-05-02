Close Sam Houston State Sweeps Don Sanders Cup Sam Houston State swept the Don Sanders Cup from Houston with a 3-2 victory at home over the Cougars on Tuesday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:53 PM. CDT May 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Sam Houston State defeated Houston 3-2 on Tuesday night to sweep the Don Sanders Cup from the Cougars. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories CPR instructor hopes bring awareness to life saving training May. 1, 2017, 8:02 p.m. TEXAS SEX CRIMES: As rape kits pile up around the… May. 2, 2017, 12:55 a.m. Teacher Appreciation Week in Brenham May. 2, 2017, 7:08 p.m.
