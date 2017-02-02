Close Sam Houston State Takes Sole Possession of First Place in the Southland with Win Over SFA John Dewey led the way with 19 points. KAGS 11:16 PM. CST February 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST John Dewey led the way with 19 points as the Bearkats get a win in the Battle of the Piney Woods. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Former Bryan Quarterback Charged with Capital Murder TAMU Hiring Freeze More Stories Man sentenced to 99 years for molesting daughter Feb. 2, 2017, 8:51 p.m. TAMU officials speak on becoming a sanctuary campus Feb. 2, 2017, 10:29 p.m. Agency traces listeria in Blue Bell product to Iowa supplier Feb. 2, 2017, 11:21 a.m.
