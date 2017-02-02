KAGS
Sam Houston State Takes Sole Possession of First Place in the Southland with Win Over SFA

John Dewey led the way with 19 points.

KAGS 11:16 PM. CST February 02, 2017

John Dewey led the way with 19 points as the Bearkats get a win in the Battle of the Piney Woods.

