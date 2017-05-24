Sam Houston State Thrashes SFA in Southland Conference Tourney Opening Round

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

SUGAR LAND – Three-seed Sam Houston State unloaded early and often, scoring six runs in the first inning to set the tone in a 13-1, seven-inning Southland Conference Tournament-opening win against six-seed Stephen F. Austin at Constellation Field.

The Bearkats crushed two first inning homers, including a three-run shot from Robie Rojas, who matched a program-best for RBIs in a league tournament game with five. Sam Houston's first nine runs all came with two outs as the Kats produced their most at the event since striking for 15 on May 24, 2008.

The win was the fifth-straight in the conference tournament opener for the Bearkats (37-20), who will go on to face the winner of Southeastern Louisiana and New Orleans on Thursday at 4 p.m.

On the mound, the run support was more than enough for Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year Heath Donica (9-1). The right-hander moved to 5-0 in two seasons against the Lumberjacks, limiting SFA (29-27) to three hits and one run (none earned) in a complete-game effort while fanning nine and walking five.

