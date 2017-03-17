Sam Houston State Totals 18 Hits in Series Opening Win Versus A&M CC

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

HUNTSVILLE – Sam Houston has been tough to stop in the middle innings. That trend continued in a major way on Friday night at Don Sanders Stadium.

The Bearkats drubbed A&M-Corpus Christi, 12-3, scoring two runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and three more in the sixth, while pounding out a season high in hits with 18. The victory moved the Kats to 13-5 overall and 4-0 in the Southland Conference while the Islanders fell to 6-12 overall and 0-1 in the league.

Two-out production continued to be a major key, with seven runs coming with two down. In the last five games, Sam Houston has hit .390 (25 for 64) with two outs including a 7-for-15 performance on Friday.

The offensive outburst was highlighted by a career-best four RBIs from Riley McKnight while Robie Rojas matched a career high with four hits. Six different Bearkat player finished with multiple hits including Bryce Johnson (2 for 4) and Lance Miles (2 for 5) who each added a pair of RBIs to back another Heath Donica victory.

The right-hander (4-1) rebounded from a difficult opening inning, scattering eight hits and three runs while striking out four and walking one. Riley Cooper was efficient in his third appearance, tossing 2 2-3 scoreless innings including a pair of strikeouts with the bases loaded in the ninth.

