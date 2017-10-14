Sam Houston State Uses 4th Quarter Comeback to Upend Northwestern St.

HUNTSVILLE – It took everything Sam Houston State had on Saturday night. They had just enough.

The ninth-ranked Bearkats stretched their win streak at Bowers Stadium to 15 straight, using a go-ahead, 4-play, 96-yard drive, capped by a one-yard rush from Corey Avery with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter to defeat Northwestern State, 40-36.

Sam Houston (5-1, 3-1 Southland) trailed the entire game until the winning drive. It marked the first time the squad had trailed at home entering the fourth quarter and won since Oct. 31, 2009 against Northwestern State (1-5, 1-3).

Jeremiah Briscoe and Davion Davis both cemented their names in Sam Houston football lore. Davis became the third Bearkat receiver and fifth Southland player to catch four touchdowns in a single game. Meanwhile, Briscoe’s career-high 509 passing yards are the second-highest mark by a Bearkat quarterback.

Briscoe finished 33-for-57 through the air, eight of which were completed to Davis who finished with 139 yards, pushing him over 2,000 career receiving yards. Nathan Stewart brought in eight catches for 247 yards – ranking second in team history while trailing only his 268 a season ago against McNeese.

