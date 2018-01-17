Close Sam Houston State Wins 5th Straight SLC Game Sam Houston State defeated Northwestern State 75-62 on Wednesday night. KAGS 11:02 PM. CST January 17, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Sam Houston State defeated Northwestern State 75-62 for its fifth consecutive win on Wednesday night. © 2018 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories 3 people found dead in Bryan apartment, victims identified Jan 17, 2018, 11:18 a.m. Child in heartbreaking photo dies of aggressive brain cancer Jan 17, 2018, 5:39 p.m. FBI joins search for missing teen in Fairfax Co. Jan 15, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
