Sam Houston State Wins Season Opener Over Richmond

No. 3 Sam Houston State rolled up the yardage in a 48-34 win over No. 7 Richmond on Friday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:16 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

No. 3 Sam Houston State racked up 683 yards of total offense en route to a 48-34 win over No. 7 Richmond to open the 2017 season Friday night, after the game was postponed because of Hurricane Harvey. 

