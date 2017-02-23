KAGS
Close

Sam Houston State Women Get Redemption and Third Win of Season Against NW State

Jasmine McCants had a team high 22 points.

KAGS 11:36 PM. CST February 23, 2017

Jasmine McCants led the way with 22 points.

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories