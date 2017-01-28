KAGS
Sam Houston State Women Win First Game of the Season

The Sam Houston State Lady Bearkats defeated Southeastern Louisiana 68-61 for their first win of the season.

KAGS 11:12 PM. CST January 28, 2017

The Sam Houston State women's basketball team defeated Southeastern Louisiana 68-61 for their first win of the season on Saturday. 

