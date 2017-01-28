Close Sam Houston State Women Win First Game of the Season The Sam Houston State Lady Bearkats defeated Southeastern Louisiana 68-61 for their first win of the season. KAGS 11:12 PM. CST January 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Sam Houston State women's basketball team defeated Southeastern Louisiana 68-61 for their first win of the season on Saturday. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Former Bryan Quarterback Charged with Capital Murder Top Careers in America: TAMU offering degrees in top five Hiring of Lee Fedora as Consol Football Coach Made Final by CSISD Board of Trustees TAMU Gymnastics Mannequin Challenge AMCHS Crossing guard recovering from accident More Stories Former Bryan Quarterback B.J. Ross Charged With… Jan 28, 2017, 11:21 p.m. AMCHS crossing guard released from the hospital Jan 27, 2017, 6:33 p.m. Local firefighter undergoes third cancer treatment Jan 27, 2017, 6:56 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs