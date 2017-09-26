Sam Houston Sweeps Nicholls In Southland Conference Home Opener

HUNTSVILLE – Sam Houston State shrugged off a slow start to jump all over Nicholls, defeating the Colonels, 3-0 (25-22, 25-8, 25-14) in the first of three-straight home matches on Tuesday night at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

The match, sponsored by Community Service Credit Union, saw Sam Houston post a .279 attack percentage to win its second-straight Southland Conference match to open league play. The win vaults the Bearkats to 5-9 overall while the Colonels fell to 2-14 and 0-3 in the league.

After edging by the Colonels in the first set, Sam Houston led throughout the second and powered past the visitors in the third, helped by a team-best 15 kills from Brooke White and a tenacious defensive effort that limited Nicholls to a .040 attack percentage.

Sam Houston returns home Thursday, facing off against New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. The match will air live on ESPN3 with Matt Pederson on the call. The Kats own a 12-1 advantage all-time against the Privateers after last year’s 3-0 win.

FIRST SET

The opening set was a back-and-forth battle, featuring 14 ties and nine lead changes between the Bearkats and Colonels. After 13 ties early on, Sam Houston found some breathing room, taking a 17-15 lead behind four-straight points.

That mini-run, including two Jordyn Vaughn kills, forced a Nicholls timeout. The Bearkats extended their lead to three on a pair of occasions, despite some long volleys, including 20-17 on a White kill. The Colonels came back to tie it at 21 but the Kats prevailed thanks to scoring four of the last five points.

Sam Houston was led by seven kills from White, five from Vaughn and a pair from Taylor Cunningham. Ward tallied 14 assists while Addison Miller posted five digs. The Bearkats out-hit the Colonels, .178 to .114.

SECOND SET

Sam Houston opened the second set on fire, jumping out to a 6-0 advantage. The Bearkats scored 13 of the 15 points to continue the surge. Despite three-straight points by the Colonels, Sam Houston rebounded to score eight of nine.

The Bearkats ran away with the set, 25-8, helped by five kills from White and four a piece from Vaughn and Courtney Littlefield. The team posted an impressive .438 attack percentage while no Colonels player registered more than two kills in the frame.

THIRD SET

The Colonels took two of the first three points before Sam Houston ran off five-straight points, taking a 6-2 lead and forcing a Nicholls timeout. Vaughn helped the Kats to four-straight points, capping the run with an ace to extend the lead to 11-5.

Another 8-0 Sam Houston run pushed the Kats ahead 19-7 in route to an eventual 25-14 win. In the win, White recorded her second-straight match with 15 kills after doing so Saturday at Abilene Christian. It was also her ninth-double digit kill performance in 13 matches this season.

