Sam Houston Wins Sixth Straight Mid Week Contest Over Texas A&M

Nearly a year after shutting out Texas A&M, Dakota Mills kept the No. 22 Aggies off the board for six innings, leading Sam Houston State to a 8-2 victory in front of 4,968 fans on Tuesday night.

KAGS 11:21 PM. CDT May 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories