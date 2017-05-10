KAGS
Sam Opersteny and Bryan Shutout Rouse in Game One of Area Playoffs

Sam Opersteny threw a complete game shutout while only allowing two hits.

Sam Opersteny tosses a complete game shutout to lead Bryan to a 2-0 win over Rouse in the 5A Area Round Playoffs.

