Sean Witherwax Resigns at Anderson-Shiro, Will Join Fedora at A&M Consolidated

Anderson-Shiro is in search of a new football coach and athletic director for a second year in a row after Sean Witherwax resigned on Wednesday after just one season.

Witherwax is headed to A&M Consolidated to join old friend Lee Fedora; the former Navasota offensive coordinator made the announcement on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

In one season as the head coach of the owls, Witherwax was just 1-9.

