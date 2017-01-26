KAGS
Sean Witherwax Resigns at Anderson-Shiro, Will Join Fedora at A&M Consolidated

Anderson-Shiro football coach and athletic director Sean Witherwax resigned from his position on Wednesday to join Lee Fedora at A&M Consolidated.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 6:58 PM. CST January 26, 2017

Anderson-Shiro is in search of a new football coach and athletic director for a second year in a row after Sean Witherwax resigned on Wednesday after just one season.

Witherwax is headed to A&M Consolidated to join old friend Lee Fedora; the former Navasota offensive coordinator made the announcement on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

In one season as the head coach of the owls, Witherwax was just 1-9.

 

(© 2017 KAGS)


