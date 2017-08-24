SEC Reveals 2017-18 Men's Basketball Conference Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M learned its league schedule Thursday as the Southeastern Conference unveiled its 126-game men's basketball schedule for the 2017-18 season.

The Aggies' slate includes home contests against Florida (Jan. 2), LSU (Jan. 6), Ole Miss (Jan. 16), Missouri (Jan. 20), Arkansas (Jan. 30), South Carolina (Feb. 3), Kentucky (Feb. 10), Mississippi State (Feb. 20) and Alabama (March 3).

Additionally, Texas A&M will face Alabama (Dec. 30), Kentucky (Jan. 9), Tennessee (Jan. 13), LSU (Jan. 23), Auburn (Feb. 7), Missouri (Feb. 13), Arkansas (Feb. 17), Vanderbilt (Feb. 24) and Georgia (Feb. 28) away from College Station.

The SEC looks to be one of the nation’s strongest conferences for the upcoming campaign as the league is coming off an impressive season a year ago that saw five SEC schools make the NCAA Tournament including three schools that advanced to the Elite Eight (Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina). The Gamecocks, meanwhile, punched their ticket to the Final Four marking the fifth time in the last seven years that the SEC has had a team playing on the final weekend.

In addition to the rigors of SEC competition, Texas A&M will embrace the challenge of one of the most difficult non-conference schedules in school history. Underscoring the strength of the Aggies’ upcoming non-conference slate, Yahoo! Sports college basketball writer Jeff Eisenberg recently released his post-draft look at the preseason top 25 which featured four upcoming Texas A&M out of conference opponents in the top 10 – Arizona (1), Kansas (2), West Virginia (8) and USC (9).

The Aggies, meanwhile, checked in at No. 19 in Eisenberg’s poll while three other SEC squads were also represented – Kentucky (4), Florida (11) and Alabama (22). The Wildcats, Gators and Crimson Tide are all slated to visit Aggieland to face Texas A&M inside Reed Arena next season.

In total, the Aggies will play 11 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season and four more contests against schools that played in the NIT.

Texas A&M, which has drawn off-season Top 25 attention from multiple media outlets, stands to return one of the SEC's most formidable rosters to the hardwood for the upcoming season as the Aggies bring back four starters and 10 total players, representing 82.3 percent of the Aggies' total scoring output.

The SEC Tournament will be played west of the Mississippi River for the first time when the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo., hosts the event from March 7‐11, 2018.

Television information and start times will be announced at a later date.

