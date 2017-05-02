KAGS
Shaan Washington Signs Free Agent Contract with Vikings

Texas A&M linebacker Shaan Washington was signed to a free agent contract by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

Nine Texas A&M football players were drafted or signed free agent contracts with NFL teams over the weekend and on Tuesday another was added to the list when linebacker Shaan Washington was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings.

As a senior in 2016, Washington was the Aggies leading tackler with 104, and also had 2.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.

A few other Aggies remain unsigned, most notably wide receiver Speedy Noil, who was a 5-star recruit out of high school.

 

