Shewmake Earns His Second SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday.

The Wylie, Texas native was spectacular on the weekend as he helped Texas A&M to its second consecutive road series sweep. Shewmake batted .500 (8-for-16) at Missouri with one double, one home run and seven RBI on the weekend.

In Friday’s doubleheader sweep, Shewmake batted 7-for-11 (.636) with one run, one double and five RBI, including four hits in the first game. In the night cap, the rookie batted 3-for-5 with one double and three RBI. He added a two-run home run on Sunday.

On the season, Shewmake is batting .361 (70-for-194) with 33 runs, 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 52 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

Shewmake leads all NCAA Division I freshmen in hits and RBI. He ranks ninth in the nation overall in hits and 16th in RBI.

It marked the fourth time an Aggie earned Freshman of the Week accolades this season. Shewmake, Logan Foster and Hunter Coleman all earned the award this season.

Shewmake is the first Aggie to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors on multiple occasions.

The Aggies take the field again on Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. against Houston Baptist Huskies before opening up a three-game home series with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thursday.

© 2017 KAGS-TV