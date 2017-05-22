Shewmake Named SEC Freshman of the Year, Four Aggies Earn SEC Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies had four players honored by the Southeastern Conference on Monday as the league announced the 2017 Baseball Awards and All-SEC Teams, recognizing standout performances from the season.

Braden Shewmake led the Aggie contingent, earning SEC Freshman of the Year, First-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors. Hunter Coleman and Logan Foster joined Shewmake on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Brigham Hill rounded out the honorees as he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Shewmake is hitting .342 (81-for-237) with 39 runs, 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 64 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He ranks 13th in the nation in RBI (64) and 27th in hits (81). He leads all Division I freshmen in hits, total bases and RBI.

The Wylie, Texas native, a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week, ranks second in the league in RBI and fourth in hits and total bases.

Shewmake is the first Aggie to earn SEC Freshman of the Year recognition. The only other Texas A&M player to be named a league’s top freshman was Jason Meyer who was named the Big 12 Freshman Pitcher of the Year in 2004.

Coleman is hitting .291 (34-for-117) with 22 runs, four doubles, one triple four home runs and 18 RBI. He earned SEC Player of the Week recognition on one occasion.

Foster is batting 293 (51-for-174) with 32 runs, 13 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 23 RBI. He earned SEC Freshman of the Week after his All-Tournament Team performance at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic where he hit .412 (7-for-17) with six runs, three doubles, one triple and one home run.

Prior to this season, the Aggies had just one player named to the SEC All-Freshman Team with Nick Banks recognized in 2014.

Hill is 7-3 on the season with a 2.96 ERA, .238 opponent batting average and 95 strikeouts in 85.0 innings over his 14 starts. The junior was errorless on the mound and helped turn one double play. He became the third Aggie pitcher to earn SEC All-Defensive Team recognition, joining Daniel Mengden in 2013 and Kyle Simonds in 2016. Cole Lankford (1B – 2013) and Ryne Birk (2B – 2016) also garnered all-defensive honors for the Maroon and White.

Texas A&M opens play at the SEC Tournament Tuesday as they play the Missouri Tigers in the second game of the day at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The tournament opener is slated for 9:30 am with Vanderbilt and South Carolina squaring off.

2017 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State

Pitcher of the Year: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Nick Mingione, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Zach Logue, Kentucky

First-Team All-SEC

C: Grant Koch, Arkansas

1B: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State

2B: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

3B: Jordan Rodgers, Tennessee

SS: Ryan Gridley, Mississippi State

OF: Greg Deichmann, LSU

OF: Tristan Pompey, Kentucky

OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt

DH/UT: Michael Curry, Georgia

SP: Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt

*SP: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky

*SP: Alex Lange, LSU

RP: Logan Salow, Kentucky

Second-Team All-SEC Team

C: Troy Squires, Kentucky

1B: Evan White, Kentucky

2B: Riley Mahan, Kentucky

3B: Colby Bortles, Ole Miss

*SS: Kramer Robertson, LSU

*SS: Jax Biggers, Arkansas

OF: Jonah Todd, Auburn

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Chandler Taylor, Alabama

DH/UT: JJ Schwarz, Florida

SP: Alex Faedo, Florida

SP: Brady Singer, Florida

RP: Michael Byrne, Florida

Freshman All-SEC Team

C: Hunter Coleman, Texas A&M

1B: Andre Lipcius, Tennessee

2B: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

3B: Josh Smith, LSU

SS: Cam Shepherd, Georgia

OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina

OF: Zach Watson, LSU

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

DH/UT: Logan Foster, Texas A&M

SP: Ryan Rolison, Ole Miss

SP: Eric Walker, LSU

RP: T.J. Sikkema, Missouri

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Michael Papierski, LSU

1B: Evan White, Kentucky

2B: Deacon Liput, Florida

3B: Josh Smith, LSU

SS: Dalton Guthrie, Florida

OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt

OF: Jonah Todd, Auburn

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

P: Brigham Hill, Texas A&M

* - Denotes a tie in voting. Ties are not broken.

