Shewmake Tabbed a Bragan Slugger Award Semifinalist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake was one of four semifinalists named for the inaugural Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, honoring the top hitter in Texas, the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation announced Wednesday.

On the season, Shewmake is batting .343 with 40 runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 65 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He ranks 12th in the nation in RBI and 16th in hits. Shewmake leads all Division I freshmen in hits, RBI and total bases.

The Wylie, Texas native was recently named the SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as being tabbed to the All-SEC First Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.

The three other semifinalists are Rice’s Dominic DiCaprio, Texas Tech’s Hunter Hargrove and Houston’s Jake Scheiner.

This season, the foundation launched the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award which takes into account the performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity of the hitters from the 21 NCAA Division I baseball programs in the state of Texas.

The winner of the inaugural Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award will be announced in mid-June and honored at a gala in the fall.

